Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Poor showing in victory

Aminu had just five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), and six rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 victory over Phoenix.

Aminu continued his up and down season, barely troubling the statisticians in the narrow victory. He has always been a player with an interesting skill set but fails to deliver on a regular basis. He offers very little other than rebounding and three-pointers and is best left alone in standard leagues.