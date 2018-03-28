Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Pours in 10 points with 10 boards in win
Aminu posted 10 points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 win over the Pelicans.
Aminu had an off shooting night but that was probably due to the fact that 10 of his 11 attempts were from long range, which was his highest total over the year in that category. For a power forward he certainly does heave them up from beyond the arc, and his 39 percent conversion ranks ninth in the league among power forwards.
