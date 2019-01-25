Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Probable to return Thursday

Aminu injured his left pinky and is probably to return to Thursday's game against the Suns.

Aminu dislocated his pinky in the first half of Thursday's game and was taken out for x-rays. While the team hasn't confirmed the results, he likely avoided a break if they've listed him as probable. He'll likely see the court again in the second half.

More News
Our Latest Stories