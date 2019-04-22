Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Provides offensive spark in win

Aminu compiled 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 111-98 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of the series.

Aminu drilled a key three-pointer to close out the first half and finished with his best scoring performance of the series to give the Trail Blazers a 3-1 edge heading into a potential clincher Tuesday at home. Since his offense is usually reliant on knocking down outside shots, Aminu isn't particularly consistent, but he should make for a decent cost-saving option in DFS tournaments throughout the Blazers' postseason run.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...