Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records double-double despite poor shooting night

Aminu posted 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 win over the Clippers.

Aminu recorded only his fourth double-double of the season, but just barely. He shot only 30.7 percent from the floor, a full 11 percent below his normal average. Aminu does have a talent for putting together decent stat lines to qualify as Portland's fourth-best producer, though he does lack consistency and can't be depended on like some of the other Trail Blazers in the starting five.