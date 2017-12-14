Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records double-double in Wednesday's win

Aminu provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and 13 rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 win over the Heat.

Aminu delivered his second double-double of the season while earning a season high minute total. This was the fourth time in 2017-18 that Aminu sunk five treys (and third in the last four tilts), and he has seen 30-plus minutes in seven of 14 appearances. While he remains an inconsistent offensive contributor overall, Aminu is a solid source of boards (7.4 per game) and threes (2.2 per on 48.4 percent) who receives plenty of playing time thanks to his defensive versatility.