Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records double-double in win

Aminu posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 31 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 win over the Pistons.

While it was only Aminu's sixth double-double of the season, he's come painfully close several times, so a handful of rebounds and points could have made that total a lot higher. Aminu has been a consistent starter when he's healthy, but he's been little more than a defensive role player in the offense. He'll often give you enough rebounds to be relevant, but his scoring ability is limited by Portland'sscoring focus in the backcourt.