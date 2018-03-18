Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records double-double in win

Aminu posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 31 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 win over the Pistons.

While it was only Aminu's sixth double-double of the season, he's come painfully close several times, so a handful of rebounds and points could have made that total a lot higher. Aminu has been a consistent starter when he's healthy, but he's been little more than a defensive role player in the offense. He'll often give you enough rebounds to be relevant, but his scoring ability is limited by Portland'sscoring focus in the backcourt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories