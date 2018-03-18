Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records double-double in win
Aminu posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 31 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 win over the Pistons.
While it was only Aminu's sixth double-double of the season, he's come painfully close several times, so a handful of rebounds and points could have made that total a lot higher. Aminu has been a consistent starter when he's healthy, but he's been little more than a defensive role player in the offense. He'll often give you enough rebounds to be relevant, but his scoring ability is limited by Portland'sscoring focus in the backcourt.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Near double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Can't find net in Saturday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Poor showing in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Leads team in rebounding with eight boards in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-digit rebounds in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...