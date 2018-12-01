Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Records season-high 20 points
Aminu posted 20 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 113-112 loss to the Nuggets.
While Aminu is a decent rebounding threat, his numbers during his four-year tenure with the Trail Blazers have been largely unremarkable. While his output still too erratic to be fantasy-relevant, this game was an encouraging sign for Portland, who could use a shot in the arm at the wing positions.
