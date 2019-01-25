Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Returns for second half

Aminu (finger) returned to the starting lineup for the second half of Thursday's tilt against the Suns, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.

Aminu underwent x-rays following a dislocation of his pinky during the first half of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have avoided any fractures given his timely return.

