Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Returns for second half
Aminu (finger) returned to the starting lineup for the second half of Thursday's tilt against the Suns, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.
Aminu underwent x-rays following a dislocation of his pinky during the first half of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have avoided any fractures given his timely return.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Probable to return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Delivers double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Nears double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Falls short with final shot•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Bangs the boards effectively in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...