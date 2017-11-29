Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Says he'll play Thursday vs. Bucks

Aminu (ankle) said he'll return for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Aminu has been on the sidelines since Nov. 2 because of an ankle sprain, missing 13 games over that span. However, he's finally at, or near, full strength and is slated to make his return to the lineup Thursday. Considering it's from Aminu himself, rather than the coaching staff, it will likely be worth it to monitor his status up until tip off, though consider him good to go unless something changes. Aminu indicated that he expected to come off the bench, at least initially, but there's a chance he eventually pushes Noah Vonleh for that top spot at power forward. It may be wise to see what Aminu's role is moving forward before relying on him for fantasy purposes. According to Mike Richman of The Oregonian, Aminu is expected to be limited to 20 minutes off the bench Thursday.