Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Scoreless in Saturday's loss
Aminu finished with zero points (0-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 loss to the Pistons.
Aminu struggled on this second night of a back-to-back set. His scoring has always been sporadic throughout his career, so fantasy owners shouldn't be overly surprised about the goose egg. Nevertheless, he'll look to bounce back during Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
