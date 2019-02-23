Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Scores 15 in win
Aminu finished with 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's win over Philadelphia.
The veteran forward topped double-digit points for the fourth-straight game as part of a balanced attack by the Trail Blazers. Over his past five games, Aminu's shooting a much improved 52.9 percent from the field compared to his season long mark of 43.9 percent. He remains a tertiary scorer on offense, but if Aminu's hitting his shots, he's an intriguing prospect in standard leagues as he provides a solid mix of rebounding, defense and threes.
