Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Scores 21 in Game 3 loss
Aminu scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 3.
With Damian Lillard being held in check by the New Orleans defense, other Portland players have had to step up -- and Aminu's been the biggest beneficiary, averaging 14.0 points, 10.0 boards and 2.7 three-pointers through three games. The Blazers will be desperate to avoid getting swept Saturday in Game 4, but if Aminu is once again among the team's scoring leaders, it likely spells bad news.
