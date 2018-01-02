Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Season-high scoring total in win
Aminu managed 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 41 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime win over the Bulls.
Aminu's scoring total was a season high, and 17 of his points notably came after halftime. The eight-year veteran drained five three-pointers for the fourth time since Dec. 5 as well, and he's now shot between 44.4 percent and 52.9 percent in three of his last four games. Aminu's offensive involvement doesn't often approximate the season-high 17 shot attempts he put up Monday, but he remains capable of a double-digit scoring effort and potential double-double on any given night.
