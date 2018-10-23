Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Solid effort in Monday's loss

Aminu finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Wizards.

Aminu had himself a nice outing Monday in what was, unfortunately, a losing effort. He is well-known for producing numbers like this only to follow up with a dud. As with last season, Aminu is going to flirt with standard league value, likely making his way in and out of rosters from week to week. Performances like this one are thoroughly enjoyable and will probably give him a stay of execution for at least another week, perhaps less for those owners with a little less patience.