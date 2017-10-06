Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Solid on boards in Thursday's start

Aminu provided five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and eight rebounds across 17 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason win over the Raptors.

Aminu drew the start at power forward Thursday after fellow veteran Ed Davis took his turn with the first unit in Tuesday's exhibition opener. Aminu provided his typically solid work on the boards during his time on the floor, reprising his role from last season when he posted the second-highest rebounding average (7.4) of his seven-year career. While he's likely to open the coming campaign on the second unit, Aminu's ability to play either forward spot and provide scoring from anywhere on the court is highly likely to afford him plenty of playing time.