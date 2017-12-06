Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Starting at power forward Tuesday
Aminu will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.
Aminu has played two games since returning from an ankle injury and will now reclaim the starting role that he held earlier this season. Coach Terry Stotts already indicated that Aminu has been cleared to play 30-plus minutes, so look for him to take on a full starter's workload. Noah Vonleh should head back to the bench in the corresponding move.
