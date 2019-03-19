Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Steps up Monday
Aminu finished with 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 106-98 win over the Pacers.
With C.J. McCollum (knee) sidelined, the Trail Blazers were in need for another player to step up on offense to complement Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic, and Aminu rose to the challenge. His 16-point effort broke a streak of six consecutive games in which Aminu failed to crack double digits in the scoring column.
