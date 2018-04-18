Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Steps up with double-double in Game 2 loss

Aminu churned out 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 15 rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Portland's 111-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

With frontcourt mate Jusuf Nurkic exiting the game in the third quarter with a leg injury, Aminu stepped up his contributions on both the offensive end and the glass. The result was the veteran big man's best point total since April 1, and his most robust rebound haul since he'd also tallied 15 against the Hornets back on Feb. 4. Aminu's offensive usage would figure to be elevated once again if Nurkic is forced to miss Thursday's critical Game 3.