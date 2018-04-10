Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Strong contributions on glass Monday
Aminu supplied seven points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in an 88-82 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
The Nuggets made life tough on offense for the Blazers as a whole, and Aminu's ragged shooting night was just one of the byproducts of their suffocating defense. However, as usual, the veteran forward helped make up for it with stellar production on the boards, turning in his second 10-rebound game of April. Aminu's scoring totals continue to fluctuate, unsurprising given that he shares the floor with the high-usage trio of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. However, his steady work on the glass has helped keep him in the starting five throughout the season, and his strong presence down low should play a pivotal part in the Blazers' postseason journey.
