Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Struggles in Friday's loss
Aminu managed five points (1-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 120-90 loss to the Jazz.
Aminu has been held to single digits in scoring in three straight games. He is still enjoying his best month of the current campaign, but he's only a reliable option in deeper leagues.
