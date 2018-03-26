Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Struggles with shot Sunday

Aminu accounted for nine points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 win over the Thunder.

Aminu had posted at least a 50.0 percent success rate in four of the previous five games, but he hit a wall in that regard Sunday. However, his rebounding contributions unsurprisingly remained strong, and the fact he logged multiple steals for the fourth time in five games also helped him to a serviceable final fantasy line. Aminu should continue enjoying a strong complementary role as the Trail Blazers continue pushing to maintain and possibly improve playoff positioning.