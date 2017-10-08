Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Swipes three steals Sunday

Aminu tallied six points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 20 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 win over the Clippers.

While Aminu has shown some promise as a rebounder and defender this preseason -- grabbing 15 boards, swiping four steals and blocking two shots across 51 total minutes -- his shot has been off. Through three games, he's shot a combined 4-for-11 from the field and 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. Aminu is likely a better real-life than fantasy player due to his defense on the wing, though it would be encouraging to see signs that he may improve over last year's averages of 8.7 points, 7.4 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals per game. That has yet to happen.