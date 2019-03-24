Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Ups offensive usage again in win
Aminu totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 117-112 win over the Pistons on Saturday.
Aminu once again stepped up his involvement on the offensive end in what was C.J. McCollum's third straight absence due to a knee strain. The veteran forward's 13 shot attempts equaled a season high, while his scoring tally represented a new high-water mark on the campaign. Aminu has shot over 60.0 percent in two of the three games McCollum has missed, and he could well be called upon for a similarly elevated offensive role again in a favorable matchup versus the Nets on Monday.
