Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Will be out two-to-three weeks

Aminu (ankle) will be sidelined two-to-three weeks, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Despite his X-rays coming back clean, Aminu's right ankle sprain is apparently serious enough to keep him sidelined up to three weeks. He's been a significant member of the team's rotation this season, garnering 30.1 minutes per game and producing 9.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks. While he was out Thursday against the Lakers, Noah Vonleh saw 15 minutes, Caleb Swanigan saw 14 and Zach Collins received 11. At this point, it appears his workload may be absorbed by committee.