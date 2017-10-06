Play

Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Will start Thursday

Aminu will draw the start during Thursday's preseason game against the Raptors, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Ed Davis drew the start at power forward during the team's preseason opener, but it's Aminu who gets the nod Thursday. Coach Terry Stotts stated that no member of the team will play more than 24 minutes Thursday.

