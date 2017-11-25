Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Won't play Saturday

Aminu (ankle) will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Aminu will miss his 12th straight game Saturday as he continues to battle back from a right ankle sprain. In the meantime, other Blazers' forwards on the roster, like Noah Vonleh, should continue seeing a bump in workload and production.

