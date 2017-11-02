Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Won't return with sprained ankle

Aminu suffered a sprained right ankle during Wednesday's game against the Jazz and will not return, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Aminu exited the game after turning his ankle late in the fourth quarter while going for an offensive rebound. He had eight points and six rebounds in 26 minutes of action before injuring himself. Aminu will sit out the rest of Wednesday's contest -- which is headed to overtime -- and can tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers.