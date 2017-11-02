Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Won't return with sprained ankle
Aminu suffered a sprained right ankle during Wednesday's game against the Jazz and will not return, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Aminu exited the game after turning his ankle late in the fourth quarter while going for an offensive rebound. He had eight points and six rebounds in 26 minutes of action before injuring himself. Aminu will sit out the rest of Wednesday's contest -- which is headed to overtime -- and can tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Fills out stat sheet Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Big double-double in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Swipes three steals Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Solid on boards in Thursday's start•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Will start Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Goes for 25 points as season ends•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.