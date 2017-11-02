Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: X-rays come back clean
X-rays on Aminu's wrist and ankle came back negative, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Aminu got banged up pretty good in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, tweaking his left wrist and spraining his right ankle. Thankfully, neither of the injuries appear to be overly serious, though he'll still be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers. Look his status to clear up closer to tip.
