Reese (Achilles) and the Trail Blazers agreed to a deal Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Portland is working on filling out its roster for training camp, bringing in Reese this fall. The 26-year-old forward will likely be vying for a two-way spot ahead of the new campaign. Last season, Reese averaged 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 14.4 minutes per game across time with the 76ers and Thunder.