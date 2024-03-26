Simons (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Simons' next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Miami, while Wednesday will represent his third consecutive absence due to left knee tendinitis. Scoot Henderson has capitalized in an enlarged role, averaging 19.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while connecting on 43.3 percent of 16.8 shots per game across his last four contests.
