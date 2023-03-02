Simons will not return to Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a right ankle sprain.

Simons returned from a three-game absence with a Grade 2 ankle sprain Wednesday but exited the game in the third quarter after aggravating the injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Simons will finish the game with four points (2-9 FG) in 20 minutes. Shaedon Sharpe and Cam Reddish figure to see an uptick in minutes for the remainder of the contest while Simons will try to recover in time to play Friday in Atlanta.