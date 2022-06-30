Simons (knee) and the Trail Blazers agreed Thursday to a four-year, $100 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Simons had a breakout campaign last season as Damian Lillard struggled through injury and eventually needed to be shut down. Notably, during Simons' final 27 appearances, he averaged 23.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds with shooting splits of 46/42/87. The 23-year-old will be a major part of Portland's plans whether or not they start rebuilding. For now, it appears the team is headed toward an attempt at a playoff appearance.