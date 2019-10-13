Simons produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 134-118 preseason loss to the Suns

Simons continues to show out, scoring another 13 points in Saturday's loss to the Suns. He is basically locked in as the first guard off the bench giving him a chance of having limited value right out of the gate. Points are the hardest category to find late in drafts which does give him some upside. If he can find his way to 20 minutes per night, Simons makes for an interesting late-round addition.