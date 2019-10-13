Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Another impressive outing in loss
Simons produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 134-118 preseason loss to the Suns
Simons continues to show out, scoring another 13 points in Saturday's loss to the Suns. He is basically locked in as the first guard off the bench giving him a chance of having limited value right out of the gate. Points are the hardest category to find late in drafts which does give him some upside. If he can find his way to 20 minutes per night, Simons makes for an interesting late-round addition.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores game-high 22 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores an inefficient 10 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Third-year option picked up•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Not available in trade talks•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Strong shooting night in win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.