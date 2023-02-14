Simons had 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 127-115 victory over the Lakers.

Though the Blazers' offense as a whole hummed along in the blowout win, Simons had another poor shooting performance, making only six of 15 field-goal attempts. He's shooting just 31.7 percent from the field and averaging a meager 12.0 points over his past three contests, though he's somewhat compensated by tallying exactly six assists in each of those games. Simons should turn things back around eventually, as he was averaging 23.9 points on 55.2 percent shooting in the nine contests prior to his recent mini-slump.