Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Available for Tuesday's final
Simons (hip) is available to play in Tuesday's summer league final against the Lakers.
Simons was ruled out of Monday's semifinal with a left hip contusion, but is apparently well enough to be available a day later. It's good news for the severity of the injury, as the Trail Blazers would be unwilling to risk playing their 2018 first-round pick if there was even the slightest cause for concern.
