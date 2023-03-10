Simons (ankle) will start Friday's game against Philadelphia, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

After missing seven of the last eight games, Simons has been cleared to return and will immediately return to the starting lineup. Over nine appearances since the start of February, he's averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 assists in 32.3 minutes per game. However, it wouldn't be surprising if he faces a minutes restriction Friday.