Simons (hand) is available for Sunday's game against Toronto.

The right hand soreness is a new concern for Simons, though it won't prevent him from suiting up Sunday. Over his last five outings, the star combo guard has averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 36.0 minutes per contest.

