Simons (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Simons missed Friday's game due to an illness, but he will return to the lineup Sunday after missing just one game. The 24-year-old pro has averaged 19.5 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game over his last six appearances.