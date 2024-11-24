Simons (hand) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Simons will be ready to suit up for the second half of this back-to-back set against the Rockets. The star guard played through a sprained right hand Saturday and was limited to just eight points across 21 minutes. Even though Simons remains a key player for the Blazers on offense, he's recorded single-digit points in his last three appearances dating back to Nov. 10.
