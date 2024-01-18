Simons (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Simons was added to the Trail Blazers injury report as questionable with an illness, but he's feeling good enough to play Wednesday. While Simons is fresh off a 28-point outing Sunday, he's only surpassed 15 points in two of his last seven appearances, a stretch in which he's shot 33.6 percent from the field.