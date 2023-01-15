Simons chipped in 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 victory over the Mavericks.

After two consecutive games with less than 20 points, Simons enjoyed a more productive line in the blowout win, and he achieved the total with only 29 minutes of court time. The Trail Blazers pulled most of the first-unit talent in the fourth quarter, which curtailed more outstanding outcomes for Simons and Damian Lillard.