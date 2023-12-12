Simons produced 38 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 13-13 FT), one rebound, four assists and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 132-127 loss to the Clippers.

With Malcolm Brogdon (knee) out, Simons made the best of a bad situation and turned in his best scoring performance of the season despite coming up short. Although he faltered a bit in his first game back from injury, he's had a brilliant three-game run, averaging 32.0 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds over that span.