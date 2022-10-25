Simons closed with 29 points (11-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 135-110 victory over Denver.

Simons had been struggling coming into the contest, averaging 16.7 points but shooting just 33.9 percent from the field through three games. He found his shot Monday, knocking down 11 of 17 tries from the field, including seven triples. Most of his output came in a dynamic third quarter during which he racked up 22 points and six three-pointers. Simons has found the sledding a bit tough this season with Damian Lillard back in the fold and deservedly the centerpiece of the offense, but Monday's showing was a good reminder of Simons' prowess on the offensive end when he's at his best.