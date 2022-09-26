Simons (knee) will be available for training camp, Danny Marang of BlazersEdge.com reports.

Simons had a breakout campaign last season as Damian Lillard struggled through injuries, but both point guards were eventually shut down for the remainder of the campaign. Across his final 27 appearances last year, Simons posted 23.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds with shooting splits of 46/42/87. He inked a four-year, $100 million contract this offseason and figures to garner a major role next to Lillard in Portland's backcourt moving forward.