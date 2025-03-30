Simons (forearm) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Simons will shake off a questionable tag due to right forearm soreness and suit up Sunday. The 25-year-old combo guard has made 13 appearances in March, during which he has averaged 22.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 three-pointers, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 34.1 minutes per contest.