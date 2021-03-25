Simons (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Heat, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Simons' status has vacillated over the last couple of days, but after being listed as questionable Wednesday night, he's now been cleared to return to action. Nassir Little (COVID-19 protocols) will also be available for the Blazers.
