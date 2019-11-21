Simons (ankle) is available Thursday against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Simons has been cleared to play Thursday after getting through the team's morning shootaround with no issues. With Damian Lillard (back) expected to sit for a second straight game, Simons should once again be in line for another large workload; he started and played 36 minutes Tuesday against the Pelicans, tallying 13 points, four assists and three rebounds.