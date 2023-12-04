Simons (thumb) practiced Monday and is considered day-to-day, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Simons recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Portland's regular-season opener. He was then labeled as probable for the team's ensuing game due to a right thumb sprain. However, the injury wound up being more serious than initially anticipated, and he ultimately underwent surgery Oct. 31 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. He was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, but it appears he could return closer to the front end of that timeline. Simons' official status for Wednesday's matchup versus the Warriors remains to be determined, but his return to game action appears imminent, barring setbacks.