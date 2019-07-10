Simons suffered a Grade 1 right ankle sprain during Tuesday's summer league game, Peter Socotch of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Simons already had X-rays come back negative, so he appears to have avoided a more serious ankle injury. The 20-year-old has no official timetable for his return, but the team is likely to remain cautious with their 2018 first-round pick.

